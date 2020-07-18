All apartments in Pasadena
70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2

70 Harkness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

70 Harkness Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Marceline

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tri-Level Home in Pasadena - Pasadena Townhouse with 3 Floors!

Located in the Heart of Pasadena

Features Open Floor Plan Living Room with High Ceiling, Recess Lighting, Gas Operated Fireplace and Laminated Wood Floor.

Spacious Dining Area. Upgraded Kitchen with Quartz Counter top and Stainless Steel Appliances. Main Level has 1 Bedroom 1 Bath.

Upstairs has 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths.

Master En-Suite Features High Ceiling, Huge Walk-In Closet, Dual Sink Vanity, Private Balcony.

2-Car Attached Garage with Direct Access to a Huge Bonus Storage Room.

Walking Distance to Pasadena City College, Caltech and Metro Gold Line. Close Proximity to Old Town Pasadena.

(RLNE5912612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 have any available units?
70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 have?
Some of 70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
