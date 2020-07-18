70 Harkness Avenue Unit 2

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Tri-Level Home in Pasadena - Pasadena Townhouse with 3 Floors!



Located in the Heart of Pasadena



Features Open Floor Plan Living Room with High Ceiling, Recess Lighting, Gas Operated Fireplace and Laminated Wood Floor.



Spacious Dining Area. Upgraded Kitchen with Quartz Counter top and Stainless Steel Appliances. Main Level has 1 Bedroom 1 Bath.



Upstairs has 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths.



Master En-Suite Features High Ceiling, Huge Walk-In Closet, Dual Sink Vanity, Private Balcony.



2-Car Attached Garage with Direct Access to a Huge Bonus Storage Room.



Walking Distance to Pasadena City College, Caltech and Metro Gold Line. Close Proximity to Old Town Pasadena.



