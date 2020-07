Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Residences at Westgate Apartments in Pasadena, CA offers spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with high-end amenities and finishes. Townhome and loft-style apartments are also available, giving you even more space to call home. Private upscale community with pools, comfortable outdoor lounge areas and beautiful indoor residence lounges. Our smoke-free community lets you breathe easy and also offers the convenience of being located near the 210, 134 and 110 freeways. You're only one block from Colorado Blvd. where you can find shopping, dining and entertainment just steps away! Come check out everything Residences at Westgate Apartments has to offer.