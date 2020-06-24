595 N Los Robles Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Immaculate and recently updated upper floor Studio apartment located in this highly sought after gated Mid Century building. Kitchen features beautiful granite counters, dishwasher, range/oven, large microwave and garbage disposal. Has great storage with a built in designer closet system. Beautiful premium laminate floors, recessed LED lighting with dimmers and A/C unit with remote control. Bathroom features newly installed hand held shower head, vanity medicine cabinet with mirrored interior, ceiling fan and heater and custom tile. One assigned parking space with a storage locker and laundry room on site. Tall landscaping and fencing enhances privacy of extensive yard. Quick access to freeway, and conveniently located to South Lake and Old Town. Don't miss this gem!