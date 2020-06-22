471 Ellis Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

The Enchanted Barn! Absolutely nothing like it! Location deluxe! Charming 2-story home behind another delightful cottage. 1 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs, secluded with great privacy. Washer and dryer hook ups. Updated kitchen with custom wood cabinetry, slate flooring and clean and smooth granite counter tops. Sheltered by an exquisite old tree. Living room leads into open kitchen and side dining room with French doors to the long outside fenced patio. Large picture wood windows upstairs. Veryopen floor plan with lots of natural sunlight streaming inside. Central air conditioning. Property is part of a short street with large lawns, mature trees and several cottages and old Pasadena mansions, many say it is similar to a New England Village. One block north of the Tournament of Roses Wrigley mansion on South Orange Grove Blvd. Less than a mile to Old Pasadena and Ralph's gourmet grocery store. Perfect location for the Rose Parade! There is off-street parking, no garage. Water, Gardening & trash are included. Call Ann-Marie Villicana for a showing at 626-319-0585