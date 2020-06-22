All apartments in Pasadena
471 Ellis Street

471 Ellis Street · (626) 319-0585
Location

471 Ellis Street, Pasadena, CA 91105
Lower Arroyo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
The Enchanted Barn! Absolutely nothing like it! Location deluxe! Charming 2-story home behind another delightful cottage. 1 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs, secluded with great privacy. Washer and dryer hook ups. Updated kitchen with custom wood cabinetry, slate flooring and clean and smooth granite counter tops. Sheltered by an exquisite old tree. Living room leads into open kitchen and side dining room with French doors to the long outside fenced patio. Large picture wood windows upstairs. Veryopen floor plan with lots of natural sunlight streaming inside. Central air conditioning. Property is part of a short street with large lawns, mature trees and several cottages and old Pasadena mansions, many say it is similar to a New England Village. One block north of the Tournament of Roses Wrigley mansion on South Orange Grove Blvd. Less than a mile to Old Pasadena and Ralph's gourmet grocery store. Perfect location for the Rose Parade! There is off-street parking, no garage. Water, Gardening & trash are included. Call Ann-Marie Villicana for a showing at 626-319-0585

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Ellis Street have any available units?
471 Ellis Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 471 Ellis Street have?
Some of 471 Ellis Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 Ellis Street currently offering any rent specials?
471 Ellis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Ellis Street pet-friendly?
No, 471 Ellis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 471 Ellis Street offer parking?
Yes, 471 Ellis Street does offer parking.
Does 471 Ellis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 Ellis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Ellis Street have a pool?
No, 471 Ellis Street does not have a pool.
Does 471 Ellis Street have accessible units?
No, 471 Ellis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Ellis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 471 Ellis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
