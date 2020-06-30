210 Anita Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Newly renovated home sits in the gorgeous San Rafael Hills neighborhood of Pasadena. This Mid-Century home retains its original features and charm. Spacious light-filled Living Room with large picture windows with dramatic hillside/treetop views. Open concept kitchen adjacent to the dining area. One master suite. Another good sized bedroom. The cozy den, which could be used as the third bedroom. Separate laundry area inside the closet . Private rear yard. Copper plumbing. Central A/C. Detached 2-car garage. Close to Old Pasadena, Rose Bowl, local park and library. Easy access to major freeways , downtown Los Angeles and Burbank studios. Available date : 3/21/20.