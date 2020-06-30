All apartments in Pasadena
210 Anita Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

210 Anita Drive

210 Anita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

210 Anita Drive, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated home sits in the gorgeous San Rafael Hills neighborhood of Pasadena. This Mid-Century home retains its original features and charm. Spacious light-filled Living Room with large picture windows with dramatic hillside/treetop views. Open concept kitchen adjacent to the dining area. One master suite. Another good sized bedroom. The cozy den, which could be used as the third bedroom. Separate laundry area inside the closet . Private rear yard. Copper plumbing. Central A/C. Detached 2-car garage. Close to Old Pasadena, Rose Bowl, local park and library. Easy access to major freeways , downtown Los Angeles and Burbank studios. Available date : 3/21/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Anita Drive have any available units?
210 Anita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 210 Anita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Anita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Anita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 210 Anita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 210 Anita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 210 Anita Drive offers parking.
Does 210 Anita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Anita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Anita Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Anita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Anita Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Anita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Anita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Anita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Anita Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 Anita Drive has units with air conditioning.

