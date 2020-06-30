Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 942 Washington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
942 Washington
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
942 Washington
942 E Washington Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
942 E Washington Ave, Orange, CA 92866
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Old town Orange! Open living room, dining room and kitchen. Private backyard perfect for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms and bathroom with duel sinks. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 942 Washington have any available units?
942 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orange, CA
.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orange Rent Report
.
Is 942 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
942 Washington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 942 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orange
.
Does 942 Washington offer parking?
No, 942 Washington does not offer parking.
Does 942 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Washington have a pool?
No, 942 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 942 Washington have accessible units?
No, 942 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 942 Washington have units with air conditioning?
No, 942 Washington does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867
Similar Pages
Orange 1 Bedrooms
Orange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with Parking
Orange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Tustin, CA
Whittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Orange Vale Colony
Apartments Near Colleges
Chapman University
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles