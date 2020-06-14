99 Apartments for rent in Ontario, CA with hardwood floors
1 of 8
1 of 59
1 of 22
1 of 47
1 of 12
1 of 39
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 29
1 of 13
1 of 68
1 of 58
1 of 30
1 of 12
1 of 24
1 of 1
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 49
1 of 21
About 40 miles from the utter chaos of Los Angeles is the town of Ontario, California, named by two brothers who escaped the barren hinterland of Ontario, Canada and found the complete opposite place in California, but decided to give it the same name anyway. Go figure. Hey, creativity isn’t everybody’s strong suit. Sure, it may lack a tad in the trendy California culture, but it definitely still has the sickeningly perfect weather and scenery. And isn’t that half the reason you’re moving her...
Having trouble with Craigslist Ontario? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ontario renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.