Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Tuscany Village

Open Now until 5pm
1701 E D St · (909) 443-2167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to $1,500 Off Your Move! *Select Homes
Location

1701 E D St, Ontario, CA 91764

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1013 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,708

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 1106 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,832

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 904 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,101

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 1510 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,296

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1014 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,479

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,531

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tuscany Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
racquetball court
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
cats allowed
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet cafe
Tuscany Village Apartments, located in beautiful Ontario, CA, is a luxury oasis you too can call home. With lush mature landscaping and views of the snow-peaked mountains of Mt. Baldy, Tuscany Villageђs prime location is close to the Convention Center, major freeways, Ontario airport, Ontario Mills Shopping Center, schools and much more.With an amazing amenity package , Tuscany Village is second to none. Tuscany Village Apartments features a full gym, His and Her saunaђs, racquetball court, dog park, 2 pools, spa, business center, and clubhouse with WIFI. Check out all of our apartment communityђs great features by viewing our photo gallery. Tuscany Village caters to all lifestylesКwhether you enjoy lounging on your large private patio, or enjoying the cool quiet business center to read a book, or just joining the office staff for a fresh cup of coffee in the morning. Come by today and tour our large 1 bedrooms, Private 1 bedroom Cottage, 2 bedroom dual master, 2 bedroom with loft Townhome and 3 bedroom Townhome floor plans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tuscany Village have any available units?
Tuscany Village has 9 units available starting at $1,708 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does Tuscany Village have?
Some of Tuscany Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tuscany Village currently offering any rent specials?
Tuscany Village is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive Up to $1,500 Off Your Move! *Select Homes
Is Tuscany Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Tuscany Village is pet friendly.
Does Tuscany Village offer parking?
Yes, Tuscany Village offers parking.
Does Tuscany Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tuscany Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tuscany Village have a pool?
Yes, Tuscany Village has a pool.
Does Tuscany Village have accessible units?
No, Tuscany Village does not have accessible units.
Does Tuscany Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tuscany Village has units with dishwashers.

