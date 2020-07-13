Amenities

Tuscany Village Apartments, located in beautiful Ontario, CA, is a luxury oasis you too can call home. With lush mature landscaping and views of the snow-peaked mountains of Mt. Baldy, Tuscany Villageђs prime location is close to the Convention Center, major freeways, Ontario airport, Ontario Mills Shopping Center, schools and much more.With an amazing amenity package , Tuscany Village is second to none. Tuscany Village Apartments features a full gym, His and Her saunaђs, racquetball court, dog park, 2 pools, spa, business center, and clubhouse with WIFI. Check out all of our apartment communityђs great features by viewing our photo gallery. Tuscany Village caters to all lifestylesКwhether you enjoy lounging on your large private patio, or enjoying the cool quiet business center to read a book, or just joining the office staff for a fresh cup of coffee in the morning. Come by today and tour our large 1 bedrooms, Private 1 bedroom Cottage, 2 bedroom dual master, 2 bedroom with loft Townhome and 3 bedroom Townhome floor plans.