Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access sauna cats allowed bike storage

NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING

*current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply*



Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood. Created to be a vibrant, walkable, and connected community, Paseos Ontario will be the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Just off the I-10 and I-15, our apartments for rent are within proximity to all the best shopping, dining, and entertainment the city has to offer, along with transit opportunities to the major employment centers within the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. Our luxury apartments in Ontario CA have a variety of amenities to ensure that you remain happy and content. With brand new 1 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms & 3 bedrooms apartments for rent in Ontario, CA, we can accommodate families, individuals and couples, so please contact us today. Our friendly staff cant wait to welcome you to our amazing community.