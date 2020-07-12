/
/
/
ontario center
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
168 Apartments for rent in Ontario Center, Ontario, CA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
8 Units Available
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,832
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,903
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
1050 N Turner Ave
1050 Turner Avenue, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1554 sqft
This is a very nice 2 story 3 bedroom condominium which features a 2 car garage, a formal living room with a fireplace, a separate dining area, a nice open kitchen with tile flooring, ceiling fans through the unit, and a good sized balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Ontario Center
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
Contact for Availability
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,565
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Kick back and enjoy an easier way of life at Village on the Green in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Offering studio, one, and two bedroom 55+ apartments, we strive to make your days simpler and more enjoyable.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,502
1380 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
8 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
710 N Via Dolcetto
710 N via Dolcetto, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1749 sqft
This modern townhome offers 1,749 square feet of space for comfortable living in a gated community. The home opens up to a spacious dining area and great room with recessed lighting for added brightness.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2860 Via Fiano
2860 E via Fiano, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1749 sqft
Location! Location! This is a Corner lot, 3Bedroom, and 2.5 Bath. Owner upgrades new kitchen appliances, granite countertop, laminate flooring...etc. Rent includes washer, dryer, and fridge.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3029 E. Via Corvina
3029 E via Corvina, Ontario, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,980
2777 sqft
Newer house in a nice new gated community by the beautiful Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.Large and bright great room with a glass wall is open to kitchen and breakfast nook.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9593 Brook Drive
9593 Brook Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2607 sqft
4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,607sqft. Bright and Airy, 3 car detached garage. Conveniently located nearby shopping center, restaurants, commercial offices and industries. Very easy access to the Freeway 10 and 60.
Results within 5 miles of Ontario Center
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$1,610
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Casitas
1900 S Campus Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
775 sqft
Welcome to the Casitas Apartments in the center of Ontario, California. This opportune location places you right where you want to be.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
The Angelica
7828 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1322 sqft
Enjoy a quick commute via Day Creek Boulevard. The pet-friendly apartment complex allows cats and dogs and has an expansive dog park. Sophisticated apartments have maple cabinets, crown molding and built-in desks.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,333
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interstates 10 and 15 provide this community with easy access to downtown Los Angeles. Residents enjoy onsite pool, gym, hot tub and garage parking. Units have hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
6 Units Available
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,712
747 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
4 Units Available
Terraza del Sol
8250 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1180 sqft
Several floor plans and styles right near Old Route 66. Pet-friendly property with putting green, courtyard, outdoor lounge and fireplace. Luxury features include granite countertops and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1152 sqft
Furnished apartments offer a clear view of the San Gabriel Mountains. Relax by the fireplace or on your private balcony or patio. Make new friends at the coffee bar or in the clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
799 sqft
Welcome home to Upland Village Green, the finest apartment home living in Upland, California. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains, Mount Baldy creates a spectacular backdrop in the California sky.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,537
1125 sqft
Creekside Alta Loma CA Apartments offers pristine living experience in the heart of the city, an upscale area at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
15 Units Available
Carmel
10850 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1260 sqft
Recently remodeled luxury apartments. Community amenities include resort-style pool, spa and fitness center. Close to Victoria Gardens mall, and easy access to 10, 15, and 210 freeways.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
13 Units Available
Jamboree
10950 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1442 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments within walking distance of three local parks. Recently renovated units have laundry and fully equipped kitchens. Community has clubhouse, business center with internet, playground and pool. Dogs and cats welcome.
