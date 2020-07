Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub

Estancia Apartment Homes is nestled in a beautiful residential neighborhood where we offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with washer/dryer connections.We are conveniently located near the 10 and 15 Freeways, Ontario Mills Mall, and Schools. Come home to Estancia Apartment Homes and experience the living environment you deserve! We're happy to take you on a personal tour today!