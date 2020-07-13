Amenities
At Vintage apartments, you will find a Santa Barbara-style garden village combining the allure of tropical greenery and beautiful Santa Barbara-style architecture. Enjoy a lifestyle of casual sophistication, full of many appointments and thoughtful comforts, in Vintage's exceptional one and two-bedroom residences and three-bedroom townhomes. Vintage is easily accessible to I-10, I-15, I-210 and Hwy 60. A short drive will take you to Los Angeles, Hollywood, Disneyland, Palm Springs and the San Bernardino Mountains. Visit Vintage today!