Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage hot tub fire pit bbq/grill internet access package receiving sauna

At Vintage apartments, you will find a Santa Barbara-style garden village combining the allure of tropical greenery and beautiful Santa Barbara-style architecture. Enjoy a lifestyle of casual sophistication, full of many appointments and thoughtful comforts, in Vintage's exceptional one and two-bedroom residences and three-bedroom townhomes. Vintage is easily accessible to I-10, I-15, I-210 and Hwy 60. A short drive will take you to Los Angeles, Hollywood, Disneyland, Palm Springs and the San Bernardino Mountains. Visit Vintage today!