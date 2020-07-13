All apartments in Ontario
Vintage

955 N Duesenberg Dr · (909) 321-5805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA 91764
Ontario Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2106 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,832

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2314 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,024

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 4317 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,054

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 5202 · Avail. now

$2,123

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vintage.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
fire pit
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
sauna
At Vintage apartments, you will find a Santa Barbara-style garden village combining the allure of tropical greenery and beautiful Santa Barbara-style architecture. Enjoy a lifestyle of casual sophistication, full of many appointments and thoughtful comforts, in Vintage's exceptional one and two-bedroom residences and three-bedroom townhomes. Vintage is easily accessible to I-10, I-15, I-210 and Hwy 60. A short drive will take you to Los Angeles, Hollywood, Disneyland, Palm Springs and the San Bernardino Mountains. Visit Vintage today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 300
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 55
Cats
rent: 45

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vintage have any available units?
Vintage has 8 units available starting at $1,832 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does Vintage have?
Some of Vintage's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vintage currently offering any rent specials?
Vintage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vintage pet-friendly?
Yes, Vintage is pet friendly.
Does Vintage offer parking?
Yes, Vintage offers parking.
Does Vintage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vintage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vintage have a pool?
Yes, Vintage has a pool.
Does Vintage have accessible units?
Yes, Vintage has accessible units.
Does Vintage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vintage has units with dishwashers.
