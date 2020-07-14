All apartments in Ontario
Paloma
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Paloma

1056 E Philadelphia St · (909) 328-1406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1056 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA 91761

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit L102 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit K096 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit H067 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit K094 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Paloma.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
game room
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
Now Leasing in Ontario.

Welcome to Paloma — a new upscale apartment community full of re-envisioned Mediterranean beauty for today’s lifestyles. Enjoy the warmth of this intimate, and lushly landscaped enclave while having access to the very best of Ontario and Southern California. Your experience at Paloma will include a fully appointed residence with designer finishes, in-home washer/dryer, oval-soaking tubs, kitchen islands, and your choice of spacious, light dappled floor plans. Relaxing here is like an endless vacation with resort inspired amenities such as the sparkling pool and spa, and BBQ area. Unwind with friends in a gorgeous California Room by the fireplace. You’ll love working out in the convenient state of the art fitness center or catching up on projects in a modern business center. Being freeway close and near incredible shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation is the best. Welcome to elegance, style, and thoughtfulness personified at Paloma.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $400 - 600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: 25 Pounds
Parking Details: Private Garages Included. Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Paloma have any available units?
Paloma has 5 units available starting at $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does Paloma have?
Some of Paloma's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paloma currently offering any rent specials?
Paloma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paloma pet-friendly?
Yes, Paloma is pet friendly.
Does Paloma offer parking?
Yes, Paloma offers parking.
Does Paloma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Paloma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Paloma have a pool?
Yes, Paloma has a pool.
Does Paloma have accessible units?
Yes, Paloma has accessible units.
Does Paloma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Paloma has units with dishwashers.
