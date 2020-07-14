Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar community garden courtyard e-payments game room green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal

Welcome to Paloma — a new upscale apartment community full of re-envisioned Mediterranean beauty for today’s lifestyles. Enjoy the warmth of this intimate, and lushly landscaped enclave while having access to the very best of Ontario and Southern California. Your experience at Paloma will include a fully appointed residence with designer finishes, in-home washer/dryer, oval-soaking tubs, kitchen islands, and your choice of spacious, light dappled floor plans. Relaxing here is like an endless vacation with resort inspired amenities such as the sparkling pool and spa, and BBQ area. Unwind with friends in a gorgeous California Room by the fireplace. You’ll love working out in the convenient state of the art fitness center or catching up on projects in a modern business center. Being freeway close and near incredible shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation is the best. Welcome to elegance, style, and thoughtfulness personified at Paloma.