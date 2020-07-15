Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony range recently renovated hardwood floors carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard playground e-payments bbq/grill accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center cc payments dog grooming area lobby online portal

Welcome to the Casitas Apartments in the center of Ontario, California. This opportune location places you right where you want to be. Our community sits near the Ontario Mills Mall to shop until you drop, 60 and 15 highways for easy commuting, and the Ontario International Airport for those vacation endeavors. Many job opportunities are right around the corner like Kaiser Permanente, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, and the Walmart Distribution Center to name a few. Kids love the locale too having easy access to parks and recreation. Our newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes include custom home features such as two-toned, interior paint, brushed nickel hardware, hardwood-inspired flooring, gas range stove and, large enclosed/covered patio.



If you are not relaxing in the comfort of your apartment home you have the luxury of enjoying this gated community’s amenities. You can hang out at our barbeque lounge, socialize with your neighbors at our picnic area, or get active on o