All apartments in Ontario
Find more places like Casitas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ontario, CA
/
Casitas
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Casitas

1900 S Campus Ave · (909) 352-1672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ontario
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1900 S Campus Ave, Ontario, CA 91761

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 17-E · Avail. Jul 31

$1,464

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 31-F · Avail. Aug 1

$1,464

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 24-A · Avail. Aug 8

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28-C · Avail. Jul 31

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 38-E · Avail. Jul 23

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casitas.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
e-payments
bbq/grill
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
dog grooming area
lobby
online portal
Welcome to the Casitas Apartments in the center of Ontario, California. This opportune location places you right where you want to be. Our community sits near the Ontario Mills Mall to shop until you drop, 60 and 15 highways for easy commuting, and the Ontario International Airport for those vacation endeavors. Many job opportunities are right around the corner like Kaiser Permanente, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, and the Walmart Distribution Center to name a few. Kids love the locale too having easy access to parks and recreation. Our newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes include custom home features such as two-toned, interior paint, brushed nickel hardware, hardwood-inspired flooring, gas range stove and, large enclosed/covered patio.

If you are not relaxing in the comfort of your apartment home you have the luxury of enjoying this gated community’s amenities. You can hang out at our barbeque lounge, socialize with your neighbors at our picnic area, or get active on o

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Weight limit: 15 lbs each. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casitas have any available units?
Casitas has 6 units available starting at $1,464 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does Casitas have?
Some of Casitas's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casitas currently offering any rent specials?
Casitas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casitas pet-friendly?
Yes, Casitas is pet friendly.
Does Casitas offer parking?
No, Casitas does not offer parking.
Does Casitas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Casitas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Casitas have a pool?
No, Casitas does not have a pool.
Does Casitas have accessible units?
Yes, Casitas has accessible units.
Does Casitas have units with dishwashers?
No, Casitas does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Casitas?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tuscany Village
1701 E D St
Ontario, CA 91764
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave
Ontario, CA 91764
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado
Ontario, CA 91764
Estancia Apartments
1720 E D St
Ontario, CA 91764
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St
Ontario, CA 91761
Vistara
3410 E 4th St
Ontario, CA 91764
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr
Ontario, CA 91764
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr
Ontario, CA 91764

Similar Pages

Ontario 1 BedroomsOntario 2 Bedrooms
Ontario Apartments with BalconyOntario Apartments with Parking
Ontario Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ontario Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity