Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Sycamore Park Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
1221 N Vineyard Ave · (951) 309-0497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1221 N Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA 91764

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,541

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 013 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,856

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 008 · Avail. now

$1,941

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 048 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,871

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sycamore Park Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
on-site laundry
pool table
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Sycamore Park features 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, one car garage, private patio or balcony, walk-in closet, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Sycamore Park offers gates, a pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court, play area, laundry rooms and more. Sycamore Park apartment homes offer a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs. Join the fun in a spacious, comfortable apartment community surrounded by the numerous conveniences such as shopping, ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 35 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $800 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Individual garages available.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sycamore Park Apartments have any available units?
Sycamore Park Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,541 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does Sycamore Park Apartments have?
Some of Sycamore Park Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sycamore Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sycamore Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sycamore Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sycamore Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sycamore Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sycamore Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Sycamore Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sycamore Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sycamore Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sycamore Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Sycamore Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sycamore Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sycamore Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sycamore Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.

