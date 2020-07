Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Encore Townhomes prime location is close to Ontario Convention Center, Ontario airport, shopping, schools and much more. Encore has newly renovated and modern interiors; including all kitchen appliances, two-tone paint, crown molding and vinyl flooring, in-home washer-dryer hookups. We offer two bedrooms two and a half bathroom townhomes & four bedrooms with three a half bathroom townhomes.



Whether you want to enjoy and cool off in our sparkling pool, break a sweat in the newly designed fitness center, or take your friendly pet to our dog park, you will find plenty of opportunities to relax and recharge in our community. Experience Encore for yourself, schedule a personalized tour with one of our leasing agents today!