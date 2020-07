Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

Ontario Town Square Townhomes offers a beautiful haven to call home. A pleasing selection of quaint restaurants and cafes as well as venues for entertainment and recreation can be found nearby. There are very few locations that can be considered this convenient, complete, and so brilliantly designed. Being at the hub of the city's major freeways makes this the perfect place from which to navigate. Choose to enrich your life today by making Ontario Town Square Townhomes your new home!