151 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ontario, CA

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Ontario Center
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,903
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
Ontario Center
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,832
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Casitas
1900 S Campus Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
775 sqft
Welcome to the Casitas Apartments in the center of Ontario, California. This opportune location places you right where you want to be.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
Ontario Center
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
1 Unit Available
ReNew Mills
551 E Riverside Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
853 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
4 Units Available
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
963 sqft
Spacious apartments have large walk-in closets. Take advantage of on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour gym. Located just steps from grocery stores, pubs and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,333
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interstates 10 and 15 provide this community with easy access to downtown Los Angeles. Residents enjoy onsite pool, gym, hot tub and garage parking. Units have hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Ontario
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1451 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1647 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
$
9 Units Available
Tuscany Village
1701 E D St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,479
1271 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-10 and Holt Blvd. Close to LA/Ontario International Airport. Amenities include a pool, gym, sauna and racquetball court. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Paloma
1056 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing in Ontario. Welcome to Paloma — a new upscale apartment community full of re-envisioned Mediterranean beauty for today’s lifestyles.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
428 W. Park St
428 West Park Street, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
616 sqft
Super Cute REHAB! - Adorable remodeled two-bedroom home. This property has just about completed a rehab.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
427 Maple A
427 E Maple St, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Ontario 2 - Property Id: 301444 This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath with a large garage will be available July 1, 2020. Please do not disturb tenants. Shared corner lot with private entry.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
2 Units Available
Eden Glen
3166 S. Hampton Way
3166 Hampton Way, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3166 S. Hampton Way in Ontario. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Creekside
3908 Salt Creek Way
3908 Salt Creek Way, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
980 sqft
This 2 bed/2 bath home in Ontario is located in the highly coveted Creekside Village in Ontario! This home has also been freshly painted on the interior! This home opens up to a good sized living area with a fireplace and sliding glass door to the

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2522 E Richmond Street
2522 Richmond Street, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1826 sqft
This charming property offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1826 living sqft. w/central air & heat. Enter the spacious living room which connects to the kitchen, dining room and access to the backyard. All bedrooms are located upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Ontario
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
15 Units Available
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,239
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,502
1380 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
5 Units Available
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
Terraza del Sol
8250 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1180 sqft
Several floor plans and styles right near Old Route 66. Pet-friendly property with putting green, courtyard, outdoor lounge and fireplace. Luxury features include granite countertops and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
799 sqft
Welcome home to Upland Village Green, the finest apartment home living in Upland, California. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains, Mount Baldy creates a spectacular backdrop in the California sky.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 07:59am
5 Units Available
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
640 sqft
Come discover a whole new meaning to the word “fun” when you join us at Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments. We are a beautiful senior community surrounded by a 3.8-acre garden-like atmosphere in Montclair, California.
Last updated July 10 at 07:54am
4 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.

Ontario rents increased slightly over the past month

Ontario rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Ontario stand at $1,217 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,522 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Ontario's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Ontario, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents rose 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Ontario

    As rents have increased slightly in Ontario, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Ontario is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Ontario's median two-bedroom rent of $1,522 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Ontario's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Ontario than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,097.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

