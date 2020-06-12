All apartments in Oceanside
999 North Pacific Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:44 PM

999 North Pacific Street

999 North Pacific Street · (949) 449-9116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

999 North Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The sound of waves Crashing, and white water views delight the senses from the balcony of this beautiful beach front condo at North Coast Village. The living area is perfect for entertaining guests after a long day on the sand, and surf. The kitchen features smooth countertops, newer stainless steel appliances, white tile flooring that starts in the kitchen, and extends all the way into the dining room. this unit features open views from the living room balcony, and the spacious bedroom.

North Coast village consists of ten four story Buildings surrounded by two story cottages on several acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, with streams, koi ponds, and a variety of beautiful vegetation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 North Pacific Street have any available units?
999 North Pacific Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 999 North Pacific Street have?
Some of 999 North Pacific Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 North Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
999 North Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 North Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 999 North Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 999 North Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 999 North Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 999 North Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 999 North Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 North Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 999 North Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 999 North Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 999 North Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 999 North Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 999 North Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
