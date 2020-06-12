999 North Pacific Street

Amenities

The sound of waves Crashing, and white water views delight the senses from the balcony of this beautiful beach front condo at North Coast Village. The living area is perfect for entertaining guests after a long day on the sand, and surf. The kitchen features smooth countertops, newer stainless steel appliances, white tile flooring that starts in the kitchen, and extends all the way into the dining room. this unit features open views from the living room balcony, and the spacious bedroom.



North Coast village consists of ten four story Buildings surrounded by two story cottages on several acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, with streams, koi ponds, and a variety of beautiful vegetation.