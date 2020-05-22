875 S. Cleveland #B

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable Townhome West of the 5 in Oceanside! - Wonderful Oceanside townhome west of the 5 within walking distance to the beach! Great floorplan with master bedroom and full bathroom upstairs and 2nd bedroom and bathroom downstairs. This lovely townhome has granite in kitchen, vaulted ceilings, skylights, 2 balconies (one off living room with peek ocean views and one off master bedroom), updated bathrooms, and a huge oversized 2 car attached garage! Owner pays for HOA, water, sewer, and trash! Dogs and cats are are okay upon approval with additional deposit. (max - 2 pets per HOA approval).



Walking distance to beaches, the farmers markets, great restaurants, shopping, and the train station. Rare find west of the 5!



(RLNE5415920)