Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:02 AM

875 S. Cleveland #B

875 South Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Location

875 South Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable Townhome West of the 5 in Oceanside! - Wonderful Oceanside townhome west of the 5 within walking distance to the beach! Great floorplan with master bedroom and full bathroom upstairs and 2nd bedroom and bathroom downstairs. This lovely townhome has granite in kitchen, vaulted ceilings, skylights, 2 balconies (one off living room with peek ocean views and one off master bedroom), updated bathrooms, and a huge oversized 2 car attached garage! Owner pays for HOA, water, sewer, and trash! Dogs and cats are are okay upon approval with additional deposit. (max - 2 pets per HOA approval).

Walking distance to beaches, the farmers markets, great restaurants, shopping, and the train station. Rare find west of the 5!

(RLNE5415920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 S. Cleveland #B have any available units?
875 S. Cleveland #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 S. Cleveland #B have?
Some of 875 S. Cleveland #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 S. Cleveland #B currently offering any rent specials?
875 S. Cleveland #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 S. Cleveland #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 875 S. Cleveland #B is pet friendly.
Does 875 S. Cleveland #B offer parking?
Yes, 875 S. Cleveland #B offers parking.
Does 875 S. Cleveland #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875 S. Cleveland #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 S. Cleveland #B have a pool?
No, 875 S. Cleveland #B does not have a pool.
Does 875 S. Cleveland #B have accessible units?
No, 875 S. Cleveland #B does not have accessible units.
Does 875 S. Cleveland #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 875 S. Cleveland #B does not have units with dishwashers.

