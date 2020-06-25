Amenities
Spacious Upstairs 3BR Condo With New Wood Flooring & 2 Car Garage!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Upstairs unit with a private patio. This is a spacious 3 bedroom condo. New wood laminate flooring in living room and kitchen, wall to wall carpeting in bedrooms, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Fairly new kitchen cabinets, Appliances included Refrigerator, Dishwasher, stove and laundry hookups. Comes with a spacious two car garage. Walking distance to a nice community pool.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5'625
PETS: Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Living Room
Dining Area
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Trash Included
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Drapes
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Foussat Elementary
Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/832-Dana-Point-Way--Oceanside-CA-92058-1889/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5063409)