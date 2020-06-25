All apartments in Oceanside
Location

832 Dana Point Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Upstairs 3BR Condo With New Wood Flooring & 2 Car Garage!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Upstairs unit with a private patio. This is a spacious 3 bedroom condo. New wood laminate flooring in living room and kitchen, wall to wall carpeting in bedrooms, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Fairly new kitchen cabinets, Appliances included Refrigerator, Dishwasher, stove and laundry hookups. Comes with a spacious two car garage. Walking distance to a nice community pool.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5'625

PETS: Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Living Room
Dining Area
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Trash Included
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Drapes
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Foussat Elementary

Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School

High School: El Camino High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/832-Dana-Point-Way--Oceanside-CA-92058-1889/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5063409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Dana Point Way have any available units?
832 Dana Point Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 Dana Point Way have?
Some of 832 Dana Point Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Dana Point Way currently offering any rent specials?
832 Dana Point Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Dana Point Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 Dana Point Way is pet friendly.
Does 832 Dana Point Way offer parking?
Yes, 832 Dana Point Way offers parking.
Does 832 Dana Point Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 Dana Point Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Dana Point Way have a pool?
Yes, 832 Dana Point Way has a pool.
Does 832 Dana Point Way have accessible units?
No, 832 Dana Point Way does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Dana Point Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 Dana Point Way has units with dishwashers.
