832 Dana Point Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Spacious Upstairs 3BR Condo With New Wood Flooring & 2 Car Garage!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Upstairs unit with a private patio. This is a spacious 3 bedroom condo. New wood laminate flooring in living room and kitchen, wall to wall carpeting in bedrooms, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Fairly new kitchen cabinets, Appliances included Refrigerator, Dishwasher, stove and laundry hookups. Comes with a spacious two car garage. Walking distance to a nice community pool.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5'625



PETS: Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove

Microwave

Living Room

Dining Area

Laminate Flooring

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Trash Included

Water Included

Home Owners Assoc.

Drapes

Private Patio



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Foussat Elementary



Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School



High School: El Camino High School



There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5063409)