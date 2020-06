Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Home address for this unit is 122 Ditmar located on large 3 unit plot. No pets. Amazing updated single family home blocks from the beach. Large front yard with white picket fence and back yard that includes personal washer and dryer. West of the I-5. Just minutes to the beach & all of downtown Oceanside's offerings. This home wont last long.