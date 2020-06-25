702 Point Reyes

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous house, INCREDIBLE backyard!! - Available immediately! Incredible dream home on 1/3 of an acre with beautiful pool, spa, built-in bbq, yard, and sport court!!! It's your very own oasis, waiting for you just through your back sliding door every day! 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Home has an entire retreat area downstairs with it's own bathroom and a wet bar. No carpet in the home besides the stairway. Nice wood floors and tile. All bathrooms have been remodeled. 5 or 6 new ceiling fans throughout. Granite kitchen counters with white and stainless steel appliances, all included. Washer and dryer in laundry room as well. Gas fireplace in family room. Newer windows and doors. Pool service, landscape maintenance, pest control, fridge, washer and dryer all included with rent. Owner may consider a well-behaved pet. Non-smoking. Require good credit and employment. 1 year lease required.



(RLNE5057613)