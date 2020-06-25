All apartments in Oceanside
702 Point Reyes

Location

702 Point Reyes, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous house, INCREDIBLE backyard!! - Available immediately! Incredible dream home on 1/3 of an acre with beautiful pool, spa, built-in bbq, yard, and sport court!!! It's your very own oasis, waiting for you just through your back sliding door every day! 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Home has an entire retreat area downstairs with it's own bathroom and a wet bar. No carpet in the home besides the stairway. Nice wood floors and tile. All bathrooms have been remodeled. 5 or 6 new ceiling fans throughout. Granite kitchen counters with white and stainless steel appliances, all included. Washer and dryer in laundry room as well. Gas fireplace in family room. Newer windows and doors. Pool service, landscape maintenance, pest control, fridge, washer and dryer all included with rent. Owner may consider a well-behaved pet. Non-smoking. Require good credit and employment. 1 year lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Point Reyes have any available units?
702 Point Reyes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Point Reyes have?
Some of 702 Point Reyes's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Point Reyes currently offering any rent specials?
702 Point Reyes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Point Reyes pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 Point Reyes is pet friendly.
Does 702 Point Reyes offer parking?
No, 702 Point Reyes does not offer parking.
Does 702 Point Reyes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Point Reyes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Point Reyes have a pool?
Yes, 702 Point Reyes has a pool.
Does 702 Point Reyes have accessible units?
No, 702 Point Reyes does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Point Reyes have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Point Reyes does not have units with dishwashers.
