614 Stanley Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:06 AM

614 Stanley Street

614 Stanley Street · No Longer Available
Location

614 Stanley Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Studio/Granny Flat in Townsite west of 5 Freeway. Very Private with separate entrance. Vaulted ceilings in main living area with skylight. Amenities included: air, heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, storage, washer + dryer, outdoor shower and yard. Brand new remodel un-lived in.
No pets / No smoking. Some storage available in garage.
Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,800/month rent. $900 security deposit required. Utilities flat fee $150.
Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

