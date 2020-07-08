614 Stanley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Studio/Granny Flat in Townsite west of 5 Freeway. Very Private with separate entrance. Vaulted ceilings in main living area with skylight. Amenities included: air, heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, storage, washer + dryer, outdoor shower and yard. Brand new remodel un-lived in.

No pets / No smoking. Some storage available in garage.

Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,800/month rent. $900 security deposit required. Utilities flat fee $150.

