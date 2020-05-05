All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

604 Capistrano Drive

604 Capistrano Drive · No Longer Available






Location

604 Capistrano Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family Rental Home with 3 Bedrooms + Optional Bedroom- Near Camp Pendleton & Downtown Oceanside - Single-family rental home with rustic charm near downtown Oceanside and Camp Pendleton available for lease! This three bedroom, one bathroom + optional bedroom home features 1,800 SqFt with a recent remodel to include new paint throughout the home, new window treatments and a new washer and dryer. The home opens up to a bright and spacious living room with hardwood flooring and views of the kitchen. The kitchen and dining area features modern appliances, ample storage space, a fireplace and a sliding glass door that opens up to the home's backyard.

Three guest bedrooms include carpet flooring and closets with sliding doors. A fourth room can be used as an office, playroom or as a fourth bedroom. The second floor bathroom includes a walk-in shower and a pedestal sink. The large backyard includes patio spaces that can accommodate outdoor furniture, planters or play equipment. The home includes a garage that can accommodate a small vehicle or be used as additional storage space. A new washer and dryer will be installed in the garage prior to move-in. Additional parking spaces available in the homes driveway. Utility services included in the rental rate: water, gas and electricity. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The home is located in the Oceanside Unified School District (North Terrace Elementary School, Jefferson Middle School, Oceanside High School). The property has easy access to Interstate 5, Highways 76 and 78, as well as Coast Highway 101. It is also just a few minute drive to the main gate at Camp Pendleton. San Luis Rey River hiking/biking trail is adjacent to the complex. Downtown Oceanside, Oceanside Harbor and Pier, restaurants and shops are all a short drive from the home.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5522080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Capistrano Drive have any available units?
604 Capistrano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Capistrano Drive have?
Some of 604 Capistrano Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Capistrano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 Capistrano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Capistrano Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Capistrano Drive is pet friendly.
Does 604 Capistrano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 604 Capistrano Drive offers parking.
Does 604 Capistrano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Capistrano Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Capistrano Drive have a pool?
No, 604 Capistrano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 604 Capistrano Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 Capistrano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Capistrano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Capistrano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
