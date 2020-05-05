604 Capistrano Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single Family Rental Home with 3 Bedrooms + Optional Bedroom- Near Camp Pendleton & Downtown Oceanside - Single-family rental home with rustic charm near downtown Oceanside and Camp Pendleton available for lease! This three bedroom, one bathroom + optional bedroom home features 1,800 SqFt with a recent remodel to include new paint throughout the home, new window treatments and a new washer and dryer. The home opens up to a bright and spacious living room with hardwood flooring and views of the kitchen. The kitchen and dining area features modern appliances, ample storage space, a fireplace and a sliding glass door that opens up to the home's backyard.



Three guest bedrooms include carpet flooring and closets with sliding doors. A fourth room can be used as an office, playroom or as a fourth bedroom. The second floor bathroom includes a walk-in shower and a pedestal sink. The large backyard includes patio spaces that can accommodate outdoor furniture, planters or play equipment. The home includes a garage that can accommodate a small vehicle or be used as additional storage space. A new washer and dryer will be installed in the garage prior to move-in. Additional parking spaces available in the homes driveway. Utility services included in the rental rate: water, gas and electricity. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The home is located in the Oceanside Unified School District (North Terrace Elementary School, Jefferson Middle School, Oceanside High School). The property has easy access to Interstate 5, Highways 76 and 78, as well as Coast Highway 101. It is also just a few minute drive to the main gate at Camp Pendleton. San Luis Rey River hiking/biking trail is adjacent to the complex. Downtown Oceanside, Oceanside Harbor and Pier, restaurants and shops are all a short drive from the home.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

858-792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



(RLNE5522080)