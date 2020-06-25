Rent Calculator
600 N The Strand
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
600 N The Strand
600 N the Strand
·
No Longer Available
Location
600 N the Strand, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 600 N The Strand have any available units?
600 N The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time.
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 600 N The Strand have?
Some of 600 N The Strand's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 600 N The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
600 N The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 N The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 600 N The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 600 N The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 600 N The Strand offers parking.
Does 600 N The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 N The Strand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 N The Strand have a pool?
Yes, 600 N The Strand has a pool.
Does 600 N The Strand have accessible units?
No, 600 N The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 600 N The Strand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 N The Strand has units with dishwashers.
