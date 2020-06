Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Home for Rent in Oceanside - Spacious single family home in desirable Vista Del Rio in Oceanside with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths! This beautiful 2,750 square foot home sits on a 6,575 square foot lot.



2 car garage with garage remotes. Near the 76 with easy access to 5N/5S for a commute to Orange County, downtown San Diego or take the 76 East to 15N/15S. Secluded neighborhood yet close to all!



(RLNE4954236)