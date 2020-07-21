5271 Leon St

Amenities
House for Rent
5271 Leon
Oceanside, CA 92057
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
1200 sq. ft.
Granite Counters
Washer & Dryer & Fridge
Gardner Included
Pets on Approval
Vaulted Ceilings
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Rented by Squared Away Real Estate
This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. Granite counters in the open kitchen which is great for cooking and entertaining. The master bathroom has been remodeled with tile. Mirrored closet door in all bedrooms. Big private back yard with Gardner included. Next to the house is a park with tennis courts, batting cage, skate park, playground, volley ball and baseball fields. The lease can be 1 or 2 years. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, Living Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplaces, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home is a must see. For a showing please call me or email. Thank you..
For Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action
Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Texting Available
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi