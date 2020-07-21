5271 Leon St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

House for Rent

5271 Leon

Oceanside, CA 92057



3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

1200 sq. ft.

Granite Counters

Washer & Dryer & Fridge

Gardner Included

Pets on Approval

Vaulted Ceilings

Few Miles to Camp Pendleton

Professionally Rented by Squared Away Real Estate



This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. Granite counters in the open kitchen which is great for cooking and entertaining. The master bathroom has been remodeled with tile. Mirrored closet door in all bedrooms. Big private back yard with Gardner included. Next to the house is a park with tennis courts, batting cage, skate park, playground, volley ball and baseball fields. The lease can be 1 or 2 years. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, Living Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplaces, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home is a must see. For a showing please call me or email. Thank you..



For Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-889-0113

Texting Available

John81Brown@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi