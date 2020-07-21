All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

5271 Leon St

5271 Leon Street · No Longer Available
Location

5271 Leon Street, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
House for Rent
5271 Leon
Oceanside, CA 92057

3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
1200 sq. ft.
Granite Counters
Washer & Dryer & Fridge
Gardner Included
Pets on Approval
Vaulted Ceilings
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Rented by Squared Away Real Estate

This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. Granite counters in the open kitchen which is great for cooking and entertaining. The master bathroom has been remodeled with tile. Mirrored closet door in all bedrooms. Big private back yard with Gardner included. Next to the house is a park with tennis courts, batting cage, skate park, playground, volley ball and baseball fields. The lease can be 1 or 2 years. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, Living Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplaces, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home is a must see. For a showing please call me or email. Thank you..

For Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Texting Available
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5271 Leon St have any available units?
5271 Leon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5271 Leon St have?
Some of 5271 Leon St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5271 Leon St currently offering any rent specials?
5271 Leon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5271 Leon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5271 Leon St is pet friendly.
Does 5271 Leon St offer parking?
Yes, 5271 Leon St offers parking.
Does 5271 Leon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5271 Leon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5271 Leon St have a pool?
No, 5271 Leon St does not have a pool.
Does 5271 Leon St have accessible units?
No, 5271 Leon St does not have accessible units.
Does 5271 Leon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5271 Leon St has units with dishwashers.
