525 Calle Montecito Unit 125
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

525 Calle Montecito Unit 125

525 Calle Montecito · No Longer Available
Location

525 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Condo for Rent
525 Calle Montecito #125
Oceanside CA 92057

2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
900 sq. ft.
1 Assigned Covered Spot and 1 Open Parking Spot
Community has Lake, Park, Pool, Spa, Skateboard Park
Granite Counters
Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer
Pets on Approval
Water and Trash Included
Walk in Closet
Private Patio
Less than 1 mile to Camp Pendleton
Professionally managed by Squared Away Real Estate

Just recently remodeled first floor condo. The Master bedroom is big with a walk in closet. The upgraded Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking with Granite Counters. 1 Assigned covered parking spot and 1 non assigned spot. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), and Dining Area. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home is a must see. For a showing please call me or email. Thank you..

For Rental Application and Paper Work
Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
Text For Fastest Response
760-525-6893
SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com
CalBRE# 01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

