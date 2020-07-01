525 Calle Montecito Unit 125

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Condo for Rent

525 Calle Montecito #125

Oceanside CA 92057



2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

900 sq. ft.

1 Assigned Covered Spot and 1 Open Parking Spot

Community has Lake, Park, Pool, Spa, Skateboard Park

Granite Counters

Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer

Pets on Approval

Water and Trash Included

Walk in Closet

Private Patio

Less than 1 mile to Camp Pendleton

Professionally managed by Squared Away Real Estate



Just recently remodeled first floor condo. The Master bedroom is big with a walk in closet. The upgraded Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking with Granite Counters. 1 Assigned covered parking spot and 1 non assigned spot. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), and Dining Area. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home is a must see. For a showing please call me or email. Thank you..



For Rental Application and Paper Work

Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

Text For Fastest Response

760-525-6893

SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com

CalBRE# 01800322

Semper Fi