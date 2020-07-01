All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
5140 N. River Road #B
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

5140 N. River Road #B

5140 North River Road · No Longer Available
Location

5140 North River Road, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH GARAGE-MUST SEE! - Available NOW!

Convenient gated location and close to just about everything!! Enjoy NEW carpet and paint! This two story townhouse is 992 sq. feet with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Includes spacious living room, bedrooms and private fenced patio. Private one car garage and one additional space. The trash and water are paid. Washer/dryer, and refrigerator included. Close to 76, shopping, and restaurants. Community pool, spa, and racquetball. Small pet on approval with $500.00 in addition to the deposit. Sorry, NO smoking.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,385.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry no co-signers.
Must obtain renters insurance.

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE5663502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 N. River Road #B have any available units?
5140 N. River Road #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5140 N. River Road #B have?
Some of 5140 N. River Road #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 N. River Road #B currently offering any rent specials?
5140 N. River Road #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 N. River Road #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5140 N. River Road #B is pet friendly.
Does 5140 N. River Road #B offer parking?
Yes, 5140 N. River Road #B offers parking.
Does 5140 N. River Road #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5140 N. River Road #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 N. River Road #B have a pool?
Yes, 5140 N. River Road #B has a pool.
Does 5140 N. River Road #B have accessible units?
No, 5140 N. River Road #B does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 N. River Road #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5140 N. River Road #B does not have units with dishwashers.

