5140 N. River Road #B

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool racquetball court

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub

2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH GARAGE-MUST SEE! - Available NOW!



Convenient gated location and close to just about everything!! Enjoy NEW carpet and paint! This two story townhouse is 992 sq. feet with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Includes spacious living room, bedrooms and private fenced patio. Private one car garage and one additional space. The trash and water are paid. Washer/dryer, and refrigerator included. Close to 76, shopping, and restaurants. Community pool, spa, and racquetball. Small pet on approval with $500.00 in addition to the deposit. Sorry, NO smoking.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,385.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry no co-signers.

Must obtain renters insurance.



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



