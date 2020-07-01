5140 N. River Road #B

Amenities
2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH GARAGE-MUST SEE! - Available NOW!
Convenient gated location and close to just about everything!! Enjoy NEW carpet and paint! This two story townhouse is 992 sq. feet with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Includes spacious living room, bedrooms and private fenced patio. Private one car garage and one additional space. The trash and water are paid. Washer/dryer, and refrigerator included. Close to 76, shopping, and restaurants. Community pool, spa, and racquetball. Small pet on approval with $500.00 in addition to the deposit. Sorry, NO smoking.
Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,385.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry no co-signers.
Must obtain renters insurance.
