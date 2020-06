Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Lake Shore Condo - Beautiful updated upstairs condo now available! Recently installed hardwood floors, recently upgraded countertops and appliances. Unit has two bedrooms with large dual mirrored doors. Has it all and close to everything with awesome views. Close to shopping and schools with nearby views of parks and a lake. Lots to love!



2 spots (one covered, one uncovered) and water/trash included in rent.



For more info.....Ryan@chasepacific.com, text or call (858) 357-5135.



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

CA BRE #00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



(RLNE2731456)