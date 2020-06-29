All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

5135 Via Seville

5135 Via Seville · No Longer Available
Location

5135 Via Seville, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great cul de sac location on this wonderful home. Soaring ceilings in living and dining room. 3 fireplaces. Decorative alcoves throughout. The home has a loft upstairs for office or computer area. The master bedroom is wonderful with a peek of the OCEAN from the balcony plus a huge master shower with dual shower heads on both sides and a cozy fireplace in the master bedroom. The quaint backyard is very well landscaped with tropical mature plants for privacy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 Via Seville have any available units?
5135 Via Seville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 5135 Via Seville currently offering any rent specials?
5135 Via Seville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 Via Seville pet-friendly?
No, 5135 Via Seville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5135 Via Seville offer parking?
No, 5135 Via Seville does not offer parking.
Does 5135 Via Seville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5135 Via Seville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 Via Seville have a pool?
No, 5135 Via Seville does not have a pool.
Does 5135 Via Seville have accessible units?
No, 5135 Via Seville does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 Via Seville have units with dishwashers?
No, 5135 Via Seville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5135 Via Seville have units with air conditioning?
No, 5135 Via Seville does not have units with air conditioning.
