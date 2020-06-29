5135 Via Seville

Amenities

Great cul de sac location on this wonderful home. Soaring ceilings in living and dining room. 3 fireplaces. Decorative alcoves throughout. The home has a loft upstairs for office or computer area. The master bedroom is wonderful with a peek of the OCEAN from the balcony plus a huge master shower with dual shower heads on both sides and a cozy fireplace in the master bedroom. The quaint backyard is very well landscaped with tropical mature plants for privacy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.