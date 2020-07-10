510 Kelly Street

Amenities

Come check out this charming apartment complex. This unit is located upstairs and has a one bedroom one bath with dining nook and living room. located just blocks from downtown Oceanside with Restaurants and shopping. Just a small walk to the beach!



Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven



Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash



Cats Allowed: Yes

Dogs Allowed: No

Amenities : Community laundry



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.