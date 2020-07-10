All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

510 Kelly Street

510 Kelly Street · No Longer Available
Location

510 Kelly Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this charming apartment complex. This unit is located upstairs and has a one bedroom one bath with dining nook and living room. located just blocks from downtown Oceanside with Restaurants and shopping. Just a small walk to the beach!

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven

Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash

Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: No
Amenities : Community laundry

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Kelly Street have any available units?
510 Kelly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Kelly Street have?
Some of 510 Kelly Street's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Kelly Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 Kelly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Kelly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Kelly Street is pet friendly.
Does 510 Kelly Street offer parking?
No, 510 Kelly Street does not offer parking.
Does 510 Kelly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Kelly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Kelly Street have a pool?
No, 510 Kelly Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 Kelly Street have accessible units?
No, 510 Kelly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Kelly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Kelly Street does not have units with dishwashers.

