All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 509 Long Crest Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
509 Long Crest Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

509 Long Crest Dr.

509 Long Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

509 Long Crest Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058
Oceanside Municipal Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
509 Long Crest Dr. Available 07/18/20 4BR/2.5BA Single Family Home! Cul De Sac! Gardener Included! Close to All! Camp Pendleton! Pet on Approval! - $2995 Per Month
$2995 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on size of pet.

***MORE PHOTOS WILL BE UPLOADED SOON***

Address:509 Long Crest Dr. Oceanside CA 92058

Available July 18th, 2020!

Features:
*4 Bedrooms
*2.5 Bath
*2 Car Garage
*Fireplace in living room
*Window Shutter's Throughout Living Area
*Marble floors in living area and Wood Flooring in bedrooms
*Stainless Steel Appliances Included Fridge/Stove/Dishwasher
*Washer/Dryer In Laundry Room.
*BBq grill in backyard
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.

Qualification to rent this home:
1.Minimum Credit Score of 780
2.Gross Income 3x the rent
3.Verifiable Rental History

If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364. You can also email Moises@ranchandsea.com

1806 square foot single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, bonus family room and formal dining room along with eat in kitchen. Tile and hardwood flooring throughout – No Carpet! Very private home in incredibly desirable community just 2 miles from Oceanside beaches. Has an open floor plan, large landscaped fenced backyard includes a gardener. Pet friendly home. Easy access to I-5 and 76; Oceanside's best kept secret!!

(RLNE5899627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Long Crest Dr. have any available units?
509 Long Crest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Long Crest Dr. have?
Some of 509 Long Crest Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Long Crest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
509 Long Crest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Long Crest Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Long Crest Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 509 Long Crest Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 509 Long Crest Dr. offers parking.
Does 509 Long Crest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Long Crest Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Long Crest Dr. have a pool?
No, 509 Long Crest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 509 Long Crest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 509 Long Crest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Long Crest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Long Crest Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego