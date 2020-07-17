Amenities

509 Long Crest Dr. Available 07/18/20 4BR/2.5BA Single Family Home! Cul De Sac! Gardener Included! Close to All! Camp Pendleton! Pet on Approval! - $2995 Per Month

$2995 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on size of pet.



***MORE PHOTOS WILL BE UPLOADED SOON***



Address:509 Long Crest Dr. Oceanside CA 92058



Available July 18th, 2020!



Features:

*4 Bedrooms

*2.5 Bath

*2 Car Garage

*Fireplace in living room

*Window Shutter's Throughout Living Area

*Marble floors in living area and Wood Flooring in bedrooms

*Stainless Steel Appliances Included Fridge/Stove/Dishwasher

*Washer/Dryer In Laundry Room.

*BBq grill in backyard

*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!

*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.



Qualification to rent this home:

1.Minimum Credit Score of 780

2.Gross Income 3x the rent

3.Verifiable Rental History



If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364. You can also email Moises@ranchandsea.com



Very private home in incredibly desirable community just 2 miles from Oceanside beaches. Has an open floor plan, large landscaped fenced backyard includes a gardener. Easy access to I-5 and 76; Oceanside's best kept secret!!



