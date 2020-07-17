Amenities
509 Long Crest Dr. Available 07/18/20 4BR/2.5BA Single Family Home! Cul De Sac! Gardener Included! Close to All! Camp Pendleton! Pet on Approval! - $2995 Per Month
$2995 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on size of pet.
Address:509 Long Crest Dr. Oceanside CA 92058
Available July 18th, 2020!
Features:
*4 Bedrooms
*2.5 Bath
*2 Car Garage
*Fireplace in living room
*Window Shutter's Throughout Living Area
*Marble floors in living area and Wood Flooring in bedrooms
*Stainless Steel Appliances Included Fridge/Stove/Dishwasher
*Washer/Dryer In Laundry Room.
*BBq grill in backyard
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.
Qualification to rent this home:
1.Minimum Credit Score of 780
2.Gross Income 3x the rent
3.Verifiable Rental History
If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364. You can also email Moises@ranchandsea.com
1806 square foot single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, bonus family room and formal dining room along with eat in kitchen. Tile and hardwood flooring throughout – No Carpet! Very private home in incredibly desirable community just 2 miles from Oceanside beaches. Has an open floor plan, large landscaped fenced backyard includes a gardener. Pet friendly home. Easy access to I-5 and 76; Oceanside's best kept secret!!
