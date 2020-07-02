5013 Medalist Court

Amenities
Available 06/08/20 Beautiful Luxury Home in Montemar, Arrowood - Property Id: 277084
This is a luxury home, over 4700 square feet, located in the Montemar subdivision of Arrowood. The house is in excellent condition, with full access to a large community swimming pool, local parks, and only 15-20 minutes from the beach and freeways. Most of the 6 bedrooms are spacious with private full bathrooms. The house also includes a separate Casita with a full bathroom and 3 car garage. Rent is $4000/month with a minimum 1 year lease. No pets please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277084
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5811385)