Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57

5010 Golondrina Way · No Longer Available
Location

5010 Golondrina Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Fabulous, Spacious Two Story Double Master Updated Condo - Updated double master condo with an open floor plan, laundry room and 2 car over-sized detached garage. Quiet, ideal setting within the very popular Vista Monte complex offers beautiful views of the back-country, mountains and hills

Enjoy easy access to San Luis Rey Bike Trail, walking distance to Guajome Regional Park; 7 miles to the beach.
Location off of 76 - close to I-5; I-15

HOA offers community pool, spa, and tot lot.

Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule showing, (760) 602-0221.

(RLNE5723154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 have any available units?
5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 have?
Some of 5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 is pet friendly.
Does 5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 offer parking?
Yes, 5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 offers parking.
Does 5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 have a pool?
Yes, 5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 has a pool.
Does 5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 have accessible units?
No, 5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57 does not have units with dishwashers.

