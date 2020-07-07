5010 Golondrina Way Unit 57

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Fabulous, Spacious Two Story Double Master Updated Condo - Updated double master condo with an open floor plan, laundry room and 2 car over-sized detached garage. Quiet, ideal setting within the very popular Vista Monte complex offers beautiful views of the back-country, mountains and hills



Enjoy easy access to San Luis Rey Bike Trail, walking distance to Guajome Regional Park; 7 miles to the beach.

Location off of 76 - close to I-5; I-15



HOA offers community pool, spa, and tot lot.



Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule showing, (760) 602-0221.



(RLNE5723154)