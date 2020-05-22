All apartments in Oceanside
4815 Contour Ct
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:24 AM

4815 Contour Ct

4815 Contour Court · No Longer Available
Oceanside
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

4815 Contour Court, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Home on Private Cul-De-Sac! Huge Backyard! - Beautiful 2 story home located on a quiet and private cul-de-sac. Lovely floorplan with large living room/dining room area that overlooks a beautiful backyard. Kitchen has been nicely upgraded with silestone counterops, modern color/painted cabinets, neutral paint throughout. Home comes equipped with A/C, large master bedroom room w/walk in closet + 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. No neighbors directly behind property! Small dog okay upon approval with additional deposit. Please note - do not disturb current tenant, pictures shown were taken prior to current tenant/move out.

(RLNE4780097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 Contour Ct have any available units?
4815 Contour Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4815 Contour Ct have?
Some of 4815 Contour Ct's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 Contour Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Contour Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Contour Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4815 Contour Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4815 Contour Ct offer parking?
No, 4815 Contour Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4815 Contour Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 Contour Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Contour Ct have a pool?
No, 4815 Contour Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4815 Contour Ct have accessible units?
No, 4815 Contour Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Contour Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 Contour Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
