4815 Contour Ct

Amenities
Lovely Home on Private Cul-De-Sac! Huge Backyard! - Beautiful 2 story home located on a quiet and private cul-de-sac. Lovely floorplan with large living room/dining room area that overlooks a beautiful backyard. Kitchen has been nicely upgraded with silestone counterops, modern color/painted cabinets, neutral paint throughout. Home comes equipped with A/C, large master bedroom room w/walk in closet + 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. No neighbors directly behind property! Small dog okay upon approval with additional deposit. Please note - do not disturb current tenant, pictures shown were taken prior to current tenant/move out.
(RLNE4780097)