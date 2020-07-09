All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4780 Calle Estrella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4780 Calle Estrella
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

4780 Calle Estrella

4780 Calle Estrella · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4780 Calle Estrella, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT - Twinhome 4780 Calle Estrella St., Oceanside - CONTACT AURORA 760-689-8400 - Perfect Home for Family, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fence backyard and gated front. 2 cars attached garage, and 2 cars non-garage/driveway parking; 1,119 sqft. near cul-de-sac location. Tile flooring. Convenient location, close to school, church, shopping and freeway. Tenant occupied. Rent $1800/month (1 year minimum lease), security deposit $1,800. Tenant pays Gas, Electricity, water, sewer/trash. Small pet (1 dog) under 25 lbs. is okay with owners approval and additional deposit. Tenants have to provide their own washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave.. Contact Aurora @acalbarico@yahoo.com or 760-689-8400 for schedule of showing. Please do not disturb occupants!!!

(RLNE5021561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4780 Calle Estrella have any available units?
4780 Calle Estrella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4780 Calle Estrella have?
Some of 4780 Calle Estrella's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4780 Calle Estrella currently offering any rent specials?
4780 Calle Estrella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4780 Calle Estrella pet-friendly?
Yes, 4780 Calle Estrella is pet friendly.
Does 4780 Calle Estrella offer parking?
Yes, 4780 Calle Estrella offers parking.
Does 4780 Calle Estrella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4780 Calle Estrella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4780 Calle Estrella have a pool?
No, 4780 Calle Estrella does not have a pool.
Does 4780 Calle Estrella have accessible units?
No, 4780 Calle Estrella does not have accessible units.
Does 4780 Calle Estrella have units with dishwashers?
No, 4780 Calle Estrella does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego