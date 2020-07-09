Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT - Twinhome 4780 Calle Estrella St., Oceanside - CONTACT AURORA 760-689-8400 - Perfect Home for Family, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fence backyard and gated front. 2 cars attached garage, and 2 cars non-garage/driveway parking; 1,119 sqft. near cul-de-sac location. Tile flooring. Convenient location, close to school, church, shopping and freeway. Tenant occupied. Rent $1800/month (1 year minimum lease), security deposit $1,800. Tenant pays Gas, Electricity, water, sewer/trash. Small pet (1 dog) under 25 lbs. is okay with owners approval and additional deposit. Tenants have to provide their own washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave.. Contact Aurora @acalbarico@yahoo.com or 760-689-8400 for schedule of showing. Please do not disturb occupants!!!



(RLNE5021561)