All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4758 Elm Tree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4758 Elm Tree Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:38 PM

4758 Elm Tree Drive

4758 Elm Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Peacock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4758 Elm Tree Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Must See! A charming one-story & newly updated home with very bright & warm-feel spaces - 3 bedrooms, 1 multi-purpose room, 2 bathrooms, as well as spacious living, dining, & kitchen with an open concept. This home is centrally located in a desirable & quiet neighborhood of Oceanside with easy access to convenient services, schools & shopping. HWYs 76, 78, & FWY 5 are all easily accessible within a short distance. This home is now available for lease & for you to enjoy a carefree coastal lifestyle of living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4758 Elm Tree Drive have any available units?
4758 Elm Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4758 Elm Tree Drive have?
Some of 4758 Elm Tree Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4758 Elm Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4758 Elm Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4758 Elm Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4758 Elm Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4758 Elm Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4758 Elm Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 4758 Elm Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4758 Elm Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4758 Elm Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 4758 Elm Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4758 Elm Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 4758 Elm Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4758 Elm Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4758 Elm Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego