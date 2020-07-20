4758 Elm Tree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Must See! A charming one-story & newly updated home with very bright & warm-feel spaces - 3 bedrooms, 1 multi-purpose room, 2 bathrooms, as well as spacious living, dining, & kitchen with an open concept. This home is centrally located in a desirable & quiet neighborhood of Oceanside with easy access to convenient services, schools & shopping. HWYs 76, 78, & FWY 5 are all easily accessible within a short distance. This home is now available for lease & for you to enjoy a carefree coastal lifestyle of living.