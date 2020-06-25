All apartments in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA
4756 Sandalwood Way
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:31 PM

4756 Sandalwood Way

4756 Sandalwood Way · No Longer Available
Oceanside
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4756 Sandalwood Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This large home in Oceanside features a 2 car garage, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms! Hardwood flooring runs throughout the entire home with beautiful tiles in the kitchen. The great room has vaulted ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, and an abundance of natural lighting. The family room is just off of the kitchen with a fireplace, and direct access to the lush, fully fenced in backyard. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage, and a large center island for added storage and prep space! Upstairs there is an added den with a balcony. The master bedroom has gorgeous views, double vanity sinks, separate shower and soaking tub, with a large walk-in closet. Both guest bedrooms are at the opposite end of the hallway, with a large hall bath to share, complete with another double vanity! Landscaper is included. Small pets considered.
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4756 Sandalwood Way have any available units?
4756 Sandalwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4756 Sandalwood Way have?
Some of 4756 Sandalwood Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4756 Sandalwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
4756 Sandalwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4756 Sandalwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4756 Sandalwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 4756 Sandalwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 4756 Sandalwood Way offers parking.
Does 4756 Sandalwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4756 Sandalwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4756 Sandalwood Way have a pool?
No, 4756 Sandalwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 4756 Sandalwood Way have accessible units?
No, 4756 Sandalwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4756 Sandalwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4756 Sandalwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
