4756 Sandalwood Way

This large home in Oceanside features a 2 car garage, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms! Hardwood flooring runs throughout the entire home with beautiful tiles in the kitchen. The great room has vaulted ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, and an abundance of natural lighting. The family room is just off of the kitchen with a fireplace, and direct access to the lush, fully fenced in backyard. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage, and a large center island for added storage and prep space! Upstairs there is an added den with a balcony. The master bedroom has gorgeous views, double vanity sinks, separate shower and soaking tub, with a large walk-in closet. Both guest bedrooms are at the opposite end of the hallway, with a large hall bath to share, complete with another double vanity! Landscaper is included. Small pets considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now

