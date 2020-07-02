All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4729 Sandalwood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4729 Sandalwood Way
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

4729 Sandalwood Way

4729 Sandalwood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4729 Sandalwood Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4729 Sandalwood Way Available 05/01/20 4729 Sandalwood Way ~ Gorgeous Oceanside Home - Wonderfully maintained home in highly desirable Rancho Del Oro area. This private home is tucked away on a cul-de-sac with no neighbor in the backyard. Great floor plan offers large kitchen with granite counter tops, Island, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry adjacent to the family room. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs. Light and bright with high ceilings, many large windows and plantation shutters. Large master suite with open view and 2 walk-in closets. Upstairs laundry next to Master Suite. Entry way has dramatic spiral staircase. Central AC, 3 car garage attached. Call Francis Taylor Property Management to arrange a showing 760-690-6707.

DRE# 01940903

(RLNE2409133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4729 Sandalwood Way have any available units?
4729 Sandalwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4729 Sandalwood Way have?
Some of 4729 Sandalwood Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4729 Sandalwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
4729 Sandalwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4729 Sandalwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 4729 Sandalwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4729 Sandalwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 4729 Sandalwood Way offers parking.
Does 4729 Sandalwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4729 Sandalwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4729 Sandalwood Way have a pool?
No, 4729 Sandalwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 4729 Sandalwood Way have accessible units?
No, 4729 Sandalwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4729 Sandalwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4729 Sandalwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego