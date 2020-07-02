Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4729 Sandalwood Way Available 05/01/20 4729 Sandalwood Way ~ Gorgeous Oceanside Home - Wonderfully maintained home in highly desirable Rancho Del Oro area. This private home is tucked away on a cul-de-sac with no neighbor in the backyard. Great floor plan offers large kitchen with granite counter tops, Island, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry adjacent to the family room. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs. Light and bright with high ceilings, many large windows and plantation shutters. Large master suite with open view and 2 walk-in closets. Upstairs laundry next to Master Suite. Entry way has dramatic spiral staircase. Central AC, 3 car garage attached. Call Francis Taylor Property Management to arrange a showing 760-690-6707.



DRE# 01940903



(RLNE2409133)