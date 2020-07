Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Located in the Oceanside Community of Riverpointe. Easy access to the 5 FWY and HWY 76. This home has 4 bedrooms (one downstairs) and 3 bathrooms as well as a HUGE upstairs bonus room with a fireplace! The kitchen has brand new granite countertops and appliances (never been used). Tile throughout downstairs, new carpet upstairs. The backyard is enormous and full of possibilities. Call or text Michael Gaddis at 760-696-1425 with questions.