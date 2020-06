Amenities

Tastefully furnished and upgraded unit in the lovely 55+ Peacock Hills Senior Community. Close to shopping center, restaurants, parks and freeways. This bright and airy two bedroom one bathroom has it all. Fully upgraded and fully furnished. Just bring toothbrush! Pets consider upon approval - per HOA regulations. One month minimum. Basic cable, Internet and SDG&E cap of $75 included.