Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4477 Tamarisk Circle
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

4477 Tamarisk Circle

4477 Tamarisk Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4477 Tamarisk Circle, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2 Single story with 2nd story loft Ready Now - Adorable bi-level home, 3 story home with upper story loft. Cul de sac, nice neighborhood, easy drive to Camp Pendleton, Shopping, 76 and beach. Clean and ready for move in.

- Modern colors through out
- Granite Counter Tops
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator for your use
- Laundry in garage Washer/Dryer for your use
- Fireplace
- Tile floor carpet at bedrooms and upper level loft
- Ceiling Fans
- Breezy home
- 2 Car Garage plus drive way
- Nice yard-tenant to maintain
- Super cute easy to make your own

TERMS: 12-18 month lease available

APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.

-PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions. Small = under 35lbs no exception.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home is on a self-showing lockbox.

- PARKING: 2 Car Garage, Driveway and Street Parking

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay SDGE and City of Oceanside (water, trash and sewer)

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

5th Avenue Property Management

CABRE 01904403

5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE2537443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

