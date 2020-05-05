All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

4252 Calle del Vista

4252 Calle del Vista · No Longer Available
Location

4252 Calle del Vista, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Single-Family Home in Mission Lane Francia Development Oceanside - Newly built single-family home located in the upscale and highly desireable Mission Lane Francia development by Beazer Homes. It is centrally located, close to area beaches, work hubs, grocery, shopping, dining and other desirable community destinations.The two-story single-family home features a large foyer that welcomes guests into the home and immediately flows into the large size living room, open and bright family room and gourmet kitchen. Design elements include wood laminate flooring downstairs, family room gas fireplace, plantation shutters, granite kitchen counters, and stainless steel appliances.

The large master bedroom with ensuite master bath including beautiful fabricated stone counters, oversized bathtub, glass enclosed shower, and large walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms all have nice size closets and share a large sized bathroom with two sinks, bathtub and shower. The upstairs area of the home has plush carpeting throughout all four bedrooms and tile in bathrooms. A convenient upstairs laundry room includes full size washer/dryer and includes adjacent shelving and folding station counter top. The front yard landscape consists of drought resistant and low maintenance plants. The back yard includes sod, fruit trees and includes auto sprinklers, a patio and walkways.The home is further equipped with central A/C, an on-demand water heater, and large two-car garage with ample space for storage and direct entry into the home. No smoking. No pets.

The community provides access to a common area recreation area with a pool, clubhouse, outdoor BBQ area, tot lot, and bocce court. The home is located within the Oceanside Unified School District and a mile or less to the local schools serving the community (Nichols Elementary School, Cesar Chavez Middle School, El Camino High School, Mira Costa College) as well as a close distance to area Charter and private schools. It is also in close proximity to area beaches, San Luis Rey Mission, and Ivy Ranch Park, Oceanside pier, Oceanside airport, Camp Pendleton, Palomar Hospital and technology centers in Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos and Carlsbad. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Highways 76 & 78 as well as Interstates 5 & 15.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4153993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4252 Calle del Vista have any available units?
4252 Calle del Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4252 Calle del Vista have?
Some of 4252 Calle del Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 Calle del Vista currently offering any rent specials?
4252 Calle del Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 Calle del Vista pet-friendly?
No, 4252 Calle del Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4252 Calle del Vista offer parking?
Yes, 4252 Calle del Vista offers parking.
Does 4252 Calle del Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4252 Calle del Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 Calle del Vista have a pool?
Yes, 4252 Calle del Vista has a pool.
Does 4252 Calle del Vista have accessible units?
No, 4252 Calle del Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 Calle del Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 4252 Calle del Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
