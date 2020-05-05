4252 Calle del Vista

Amenities

Single-Family Home in Mission Lane Francia Development Oceanside - Newly built single-family home located in the upscale and highly desireable Mission Lane Francia development by Beazer Homes. It is centrally located, close to area beaches, work hubs, grocery, shopping, dining and other desirable community destinations.The two-story single-family home features a large foyer that welcomes guests into the home and immediately flows into the large size living room, open and bright family room and gourmet kitchen. Design elements include wood laminate flooring downstairs, family room gas fireplace, plantation shutters, granite kitchen counters, and stainless steel appliances.



The large master bedroom with ensuite master bath including beautiful fabricated stone counters, oversized bathtub, glass enclosed shower, and large walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms all have nice size closets and share a large sized bathroom with two sinks, bathtub and shower. The upstairs area of the home has plush carpeting throughout all four bedrooms and tile in bathrooms. A convenient upstairs laundry room includes full size washer/dryer and includes adjacent shelving and folding station counter top. The front yard landscape consists of drought resistant and low maintenance plants. The back yard includes sod, fruit trees and includes auto sprinklers, a patio and walkways.The home is further equipped with central A/C, an on-demand water heater, and large two-car garage with ample space for storage and direct entry into the home. No smoking. No pets.



The community provides access to a common area recreation area with a pool, clubhouse, outdoor BBQ area, tot lot, and bocce court. The home is located within the Oceanside Unified School District and a mile or less to the local schools serving the community (Nichols Elementary School, Cesar Chavez Middle School, El Camino High School, Mira Costa College) as well as a close distance to area Charter and private schools. It is also in close proximity to area beaches, San Luis Rey Mission, and Ivy Ranch Park, Oceanside pier, Oceanside airport, Camp Pendleton, Palomar Hospital and technology centers in Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos and Carlsbad. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Highways 76 & 78 as well as Interstates 5 & 15.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



