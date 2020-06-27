All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4228 Esperanza Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4228 Esperanza Way
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:38 AM

4228 Esperanza Way

4228 Esperanza Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Peacock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4228 Esperanza Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available September 10th!!! Charming three bedroom home with two and a half bathrooms with tile flooring downstairs, gas fireplace in the living room, dining area which opens to the kitchen which comes with refrigerator. All bedrooms are upstairs with wood flooring and ceiling fans, laundry area is in the garage with washer and dryer included. Property has a park across the street and is walking distance to the Sprinter station and shopping center, close to Camp Pendleton and 10 minutes to the beach.

DRE#01835133

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 Esperanza Way have any available units?
4228 Esperanza Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4228 Esperanza Way have?
Some of 4228 Esperanza Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 Esperanza Way currently offering any rent specials?
4228 Esperanza Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 Esperanza Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4228 Esperanza Way is pet friendly.
Does 4228 Esperanza Way offer parking?
Yes, 4228 Esperanza Way offers parking.
Does 4228 Esperanza Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4228 Esperanza Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 Esperanza Way have a pool?
No, 4228 Esperanza Way does not have a pool.
Does 4228 Esperanza Way have accessible units?
No, 4228 Esperanza Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 Esperanza Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4228 Esperanza Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego