4228 Esperanza Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available September 10th!!! Charming three bedroom home with two and a half bathrooms with tile flooring downstairs, gas fireplace in the living room, dining area which opens to the kitchen which comes with refrigerator. All bedrooms are upstairs with wood flooring and ceiling fans, laundry area is in the garage with washer and dryer included. Property has a park across the street and is walking distance to the Sprinter station and shopping center, close to Camp Pendleton and 10 minutes to the beach.



