4225 Vista Panorama Way #290

4225 Vista Panorama Way · No Longer Available
Location

4225 Vista Panorama Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 Available 02/01/19 Remodeled 2 BD/ 1BA w/one car Garage and assigned space, Deck, Fridge/Washer/Dryer - Ready to view now! Move-In 2/1 or later!

Remodeled 2 BD/ 1BA w Garage, Deck, Fridge/Washer/Dryer

One Car Garage and one assigned space available.

Unit has Cherry Wood Lam floors and Tile-no carpet!

Redone kitchen!

Plantation Blinds throughout.

Includes stainless steel range/oven, washer/dryer and fridge with ice maker.

End unit high on hill with a private deck with a hillside view & ocean breezes.

Close to clubhouse, pool & spa!

Pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.

Contact Frank Lucente, Property Manager, for additional info or to schedule a viewing.

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4650009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 have any available units?
4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 have?
Some of 4225 Vista Panorama Way #290's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 currently offering any rent specials?
4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 is pet friendly.
Does 4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 offer parking?
Yes, 4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 offers parking.
Does 4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 have a pool?
Yes, 4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 has a pool.
Does 4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 have accessible units?
No, 4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 does not have units with dishwashers.
