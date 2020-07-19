Amenities

4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 Available 02/01/19 Remodeled 2 BD/ 1BA w/one car Garage and assigned space, Deck, Fridge/Washer/Dryer - Ready to view now! Move-In 2/1 or later!



Remodeled 2 BD/ 1BA w Garage, Deck, Fridge/Washer/Dryer



One Car Garage and one assigned space available.



Unit has Cherry Wood Lam floors and Tile-no carpet!



Redone kitchen!



Plantation Blinds throughout.



Includes stainless steel range/oven, washer/dryer and fridge with ice maker.



End unit high on hill with a private deck with a hillside view & ocean breezes.



Close to clubhouse, pool & spa!



Pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.



Contact Frank Lucente, Property Manager, for additional info or to schedule a viewing.



(760) 496-7969



Traust Property Management



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4650009)