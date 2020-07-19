Amenities
4225 Vista Panorama Way #290 Available 02/01/19 Remodeled 2 BD/ 1BA w/one car Garage and assigned space, Deck, Fridge/Washer/Dryer - Ready to view now! Move-In 2/1 or later!
One Car Garage and one assigned space available.
Unit has Cherry Wood Lam floors and Tile-no carpet!
Redone kitchen!
Plantation Blinds throughout.
Includes stainless steel range/oven, washer/dryer and fridge with ice maker.
End unit high on hill with a private deck with a hillside view & ocean breezes.
Close to clubhouse, pool & spa!
Pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.
Contact Frank Lucente, Property Manager, for additional info or to schedule a viewing.
(760) 496-7969
Traust Property Management
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4650009)