412 Compass Road

Tastefully Upgraded Home in Quiet Sea Mesa Community of Oceanside! - Single family home located in the peaceful neighborhood of Sea Mesa in Oceanside. Newly upgraded, this 4 bed and 2 bath is turnkey ready with mix of carpet and hardwood floor, updated fixtures. High vaulted ceilings in large living room with double-sided fireplace into the kitchen and dining room. Newer stainless steel appliances. Conveniently off Mesa and El Camino, easy drive to Mission, I-5 FWY, Oceanside Transit station, Camp Pendleton, shops, and tons of amazing restaurants. Nice neighborhood.



- 2 Car Garage

- Pass Through Fireplace

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dishwasher

- Refrigerator (as is)

- Washer/Dryer (as is)

- Hardwood Floors (lived in look)

- A/C

- 1 bedroom off living room could easily double as an office

- Built in dog kennel with drain

- Gazebo with views



TERMS: 12-18 month lease available



APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS

- Pets screening required with or with out pet(s) or request for support animal accommodations

- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)

- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete

- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income

- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable

- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property

- This is a non smoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.



- PETS: YOUR WELL BEHAVED PET(S) WILL BE CONSIDERED for increased $300 deposit PER pet. Pet Rent of $35 per approved pet, $150 non refundable pet fee (with potential of $50 reduction for FIDO report of 3 paws or less screening at 5THAVENUE.PETSCREENING.COM $20 screening fee for the 1st pet $15 for the second, no charge for support or service animals.

Additional surcharge for puppies, certain breeds and sizes 75lbs and greater. Call for details.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home is on a self showing lockbox.



- PARKING: 2 Attached Car Garage



- UTILITIES INCLUDED: NONE-tenant to pay all SDGE and City of Oceanside



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability, have adequate coverage for their own belongings and must have pets covered. This must be provided before taking possession.



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



5th Avenue Property Management



CABRE 01904403



5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE3739906)