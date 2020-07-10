All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 401 North Tremont Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
401 North Tremont Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

401 North Tremont Street

401 North Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

401 North Tremont Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
3 Bedrom 2.5 bathroom, all new stainless steel appliances and carpet to be installed!! Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Regal Movie Theater, Oceanside Transit Center, Oceanside Pier, etc. This popular Row House style home has a rooftop patio deck with an ocean view. The living room opens to the front garden allowing you to relax and watch the world go by! Living room features open ceiling, tile flooring, shutters and fireplace, and opens to the dining room. The great room combines the family room and kitchen with tile flooring, fireplace, lots of cabinets, garden window at the sink, center island, and all appliances. Large master bath features soaking tub and separate shower, spacious walk-in closet. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Laundry is located upstairs.

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
BRE License#: 01222003

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/639456

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,475, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,475, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 North Tremont Street have any available units?
401 North Tremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 North Tremont Street have?
Some of 401 North Tremont Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 North Tremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 North Tremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 North Tremont Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 North Tremont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 401 North Tremont Street offer parking?
No, 401 North Tremont Street does not offer parking.
Does 401 North Tremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 North Tremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 North Tremont Street have a pool?
No, 401 North Tremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 North Tremont Street have accessible units?
No, 401 North Tremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 North Tremont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 North Tremont Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pool
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego