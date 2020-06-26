All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

3932 San Ramon Dr.

3932 San Ramon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3932 San Ramon Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
55+ Senior Community! Delightful 2BR Home with 1 Car Garage! - Property Information
55+ Senior Community of Rancho Hermosa fully renovated home! All new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, all new kitchen and bathroom quartz counter tops and new kitchen sink. The kitchen offers plenty of storage cabinets. All appliances are included. The back yard is low maintenance, with spacious covered patio. Backyard also offers mature trees providing lots of shade. One car garage with built in storage cabinets available. New pictures will be provided once renovations are completed.

Required Income
Note: Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,863.

Pets
Flexible, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

Features
Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Storage space, Living Room, 1 Story, Patio, Dining Area, Washer/ Dryer, Garage Laundry, 1 Car Garage, Fenced yard

Schools
N/A 55+

Link
http://cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3932-San-Ramon-Oceanside-CA-92057-1162/

Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm

(RLNE5157572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 San Ramon Dr. have any available units?
3932 San Ramon Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 San Ramon Dr. have?
Some of 3932 San Ramon Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 San Ramon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3932 San Ramon Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 San Ramon Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3932 San Ramon Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3932 San Ramon Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3932 San Ramon Dr. offers parking.
Does 3932 San Ramon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3932 San Ramon Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 San Ramon Dr. have a pool?
No, 3932 San Ramon Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3932 San Ramon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3932 San Ramon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 San Ramon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3932 San Ramon Dr. has units with dishwashers.
