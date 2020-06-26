3932 San Ramon Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

55+ Senior Community! Delightful 2BR Home with 1 Car Garage! - Property Information

55+ Senior Community of Rancho Hermosa fully renovated home! All new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, all new kitchen and bathroom quartz counter tops and new kitchen sink. The kitchen offers plenty of storage cabinets. All appliances are included. The back yard is low maintenance, with spacious covered patio. Backyard also offers mature trees providing lots of shade. One car garage with built in storage cabinets available. New pictures will be provided once renovations are completed.



Required Income

Note: Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,863.



Pets

Flexible, Dog Under 30 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



Features

Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Storage space, Living Room, 1 Story, Patio, Dining Area, Washer/ Dryer, Garage Laundry, 1 Car Garage, Fenced yard



Schools

N/A 55+



Link

http://cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3932-San-Ramon-Oceanside-CA-92057-1162/



Contact Information

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



(RLNE5157572)