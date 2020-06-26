3932 San Ramon Dr.

Amenities
55+ Senior Community! Delightful 2BR Home with 1 Car Garage! - Property Information
55+ Senior Community of Rancho Hermosa fully renovated home! All new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, all new kitchen and bathroom quartz counter tops and new kitchen sink. The kitchen offers plenty of storage cabinets. All appliances are included. The back yard is low maintenance, with spacious covered patio. Backyard also offers mature trees providing lots of shade. One car garage with built in storage cabinets available. New pictures will be provided once renovations are completed.
Required Income
Note: Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,863.
Pets
Flexible, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
Features
Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Storage space, Living Room, 1 Story, Patio, Dining Area, Washer/ Dryer, Garage Laundry, 1 Car Garage, Fenced yard
Schools
N/A 55+
Link
http://cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3932-San-Ramon-Oceanside-CA-92057-1162/
Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
(RLNE5157572)